Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco: Barnsley FC's Oakwell to welcome back hometown hero as ticket details confirmed
The 28-year-old graced Oakwell back in August, defeating Zak Chelli to scoop the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles.
He has since added a further two wins to his CV, taking his record to 17-0. Simpson will have an opportunity to send his stock soaring even higher on June 7, when he battles undefeated Ivan Zucco for the European super-middleweight title.
"This is the biggest fight of my career,” he said. “And I'm expecting my toughest test to date.
"Last summer, I won the British and Commonwealth titles in front of my home crowd, and now we're coming back, bigger and better, fighting for the European title against an undefeated fighter in Ivan Zucco.
"This isn't just another fight, it's a massive European night, and I'm coming to put on a statement performance. I need Oakwell to be a fortress on June 7 and make sure that European title stays right here in Barnsley.”
A 7,000-strong sell-out crowd watched Simpson claim victory in his last Oakwell bout and the capacity has been increased for his return fight. 15,000 seats, the maximum number allowed for a non-football event, will be available.
"The support from Barnsley means everything to me,” Simpson said. “This town has backed me from day one, and to be fighting at Oakwell again, in front of my people, is something special.
“Last time we sold it out in two days, this time we're going even bigger. It's going to be a night to remember and I couldn't be prouder to represent Barnsley on the big stage."
Tickets will go on sale for Barnsley season ticket holders at 12pm on April 2, with a 10 per cent discount on offer for 24 hours.
At 12pm on April 3, BOXXER will hold an exclusive pre-sale, before tickets go on general sale at 12pm on Friday, April 4.
Barnsley’s CEO Jon Flatman said: “We are honoured to welcome one of our own, Callum Simpson, back to Oakwell, this time fighting for the European super-middleweight title.
“Callum has proved his love and his loyalty to Barnsley time and time again, we know he pushed harder than anyone to bring this fight back to Oakwell, in the heart of his community.
“I’d like to thank Sir Steve Houghton and his team at Barnsley Council for helping us to make this possible as well as everyone at BOXXER for putting their faith in us to deliver once again.
“The last night here at Oakwell was special, this one promises to be even bigger and better. Let’s make this another night to remember.”
BOXXER’s founder and CEO Ben Shalom added: “We are excited to bring a massive night of European boxing to Oakwell Stadium headlined by local hero Callum Simpson.
“The atmosphere last summer was something special but this is going to be even bigger with Callum Simpson in his toughest test yet facing the undefeated Italian, Ivan Zucco, for the European super-middleweight crown.
“I know the fans from Barnsley and Yorkshire get behind their own and Callum will be counting on this incredible home support to give him the edge in this epic battle between two unbeaten fighters.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.