Unbeaten boxer Callum Simpson is set for a second bout at the home of his beloved Barnsley Football Club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old graced Oakwell back in August, defeating Zak Chelli to scoop the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles.

He has since added a further two wins to his CV, taking his record to 17-0. Simpson will have an opportunity to send his stock soaring even higher on June 7, when he battles undefeated Ivan Zucco for the European super-middleweight title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the biggest fight of my career,” he said. “And I'm expecting my toughest test to date.

Callum Simpson defeated Zak Chelli at Oakwell in August. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

"Last summer, I won the British and Commonwealth titles in front of my home crowd, and now we're coming back, bigger and better, fighting for the European title against an undefeated fighter in Ivan Zucco.

"This isn't just another fight, it's a massive European night, and I'm coming to put on a statement performance. I need Oakwell to be a fortress on June 7 and make sure that European title stays right here in Barnsley.”

A 7,000-strong sell-out crowd watched Simpson claim victory in his last Oakwell bout and the capacity has been increased for his return fight. 15,000 seats, the maximum number allowed for a non-football event, will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support from Barnsley means everything to me,” Simpson said. “This town has backed me from day one, and to be fighting at Oakwell again, in front of my people, is something special.

“Last time we sold it out in two days, this time we're going even bigger. It's going to be a night to remember and I couldn't be prouder to represent Barnsley on the big stage."

Tickets will go on sale for Barnsley season ticket holders at 12pm on April 2, with a 10 per cent discount on offer for 24 hours.

Callum Simpson is a boyhood Barnsley fan. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

At 12pm on April 3, BOXXER will hold an exclusive pre-sale, before tickets go on general sale at 12pm on Friday, April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley’s CEO Jon Flatman said: “We are honoured to welcome one of our own, Callum Simpson, back to Oakwell, this time fighting for the European super-middleweight title.

“Callum has proved his love and his loyalty to Barnsley time and time again, we know he pushed harder than anyone to bring this fight back to Oakwell, in the heart of his community.

“I’d like to thank Sir Steve Houghton and his team at Barnsley Council for helping us to make this possible as well as everyone at BOXXER for putting their faith in us to deliver once again.

“The last night here at Oakwell was special, this one promises to be even bigger and better. Let’s make this another night to remember.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOXXER’s founder and CEO Ben Shalom added: “We are excited to bring a massive night of European boxing to Oakwell Stadium headlined by local hero Callum Simpson.

“The atmosphere last summer was something special but this is going to be even bigger with Callum Simpson in his toughest test yet facing the undefeated Italian, Ivan Zucco, for the European super-middleweight crown.