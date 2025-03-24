The Reds are currently stumbling their way towards an underwhelming mid-table finish, with the play-offs appearing an increasingly unlikely destination.

He is set to see out the campaign at the helm before a decision is made on who will take the club into the 2025/26 season.

Regarding the permanent head coach vacancy, Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh told The Yorkshire Post: "There's some Championship managers to League One managers and a lot of people want the job - far more than last summer.

“We have talked to a number of coaches, one of whom is a fantastic option and he is getting paid by his ex-club until the summer and another who is a potential option is a fantastic coach, but has personal reasons why he cannot decide until summer.”

