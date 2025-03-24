Barnsley FC next manager: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United men among favourites

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:19 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United men are among the frontrunners to become Barnsley’s next permanent head coach.

The Reds are currently stumbling their way towards an underwhelming mid-table finish, with the play-offs appearing an increasingly unlikely destination.

Darrell Clarke was recently axed as head coach and replaced by Conor Hourihane, who has stepped up from his assistant role to become the club’s interim boss.

He is set to see out the campaign at the helm before a decision is made on who will take the club into the 2025/26 season.

Regarding the permanent head coach vacancy, Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh told The Yorkshire Post: "There's some Championship managers to League One managers and a lot of people want the job - far more than last summer.

“We have talked to a number of coaches, one of whom is a fantastic option and he is getting paid by his ex-club until the summer and another who is a potential option is a fantastic coach, but has personal reasons why he cannot decide until summer.”

Here is a fresh look at the favourites to become Barnsley’s next permanent boss, courtesy of BonusCodeBets.

A fresh look at the frontrunners to become Barnsley's next permanent head coach.

1. Frontrunners to become Barnsley's next permanent head coach

A fresh look at the frontrunners to become Barnsley's next permanent head coach. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

20/1

2. 8. Neil Warnock

20/1 Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

10/1

3. 7. Leam Richardson

10/1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

9/1

4. 6. David Artell

9/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

