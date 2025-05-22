Barnsley legend and former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss Neil Redfearn is eyeing a return to coaching.

The 59-year-old is arguably among the most recognisable figures in Yorkshire football, boasting connections to a host of the county’s clubs.

As well as being a Barnsley icon, he plied his trade with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and the now-defunct Halifax Town.

He ventured into coaching post-retirement and is best-known for the time he spent blooding youngsters at Leeds.

Leeds United are among the clubs previously managed by Neil Redfearn. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

After leaving his role as manager of Sheffield United Women in 2023, Redfearn took on a backroom role at Oldham Athletic and spent time coaching in Bradford City’s academy.

A return to senior management eventually materialised in January, when non-league outfit Farsley Celtic brought him on board.

However, he had walked into a club in turmoil and his Celts tenure proved brief.

Redfearn has now signalled his intention to return to coaching, posting on LinkedIn: “I’m a former professional player (sixth-highest world appearance-maker) experienced coach and elite developer of talent and now seeking my next challenge in either first-team or academy football.

“I’m now open to roles where I can drive both immediate success and long-term player progression - whether that’s within a first team setup or shaping the next generation in an academy.”

Neil Redfearn had a spell in charge of Rotherham United after departing Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Redfearn, although it is hard to imagine him being out of work for long.

He may prove particularly appealing to a club keen on promoting from within, having cultivated a reputation as an astute developer of young talent.

