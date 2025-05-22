Barnsley FC legend and ex-Leeds United and Rotherham United boss eyeing return to coaching
The 59-year-old is arguably among the most recognisable figures in Yorkshire football, boasting connections to a host of the county’s clubs.
As well as being a Barnsley icon, he plied his trade with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and the now-defunct Halifax Town.
He ventured into coaching post-retirement and is best-known for the time he spent blooding youngsters at Leeds.
After leaving his role as manager of Sheffield United Women in 2023, Redfearn took on a backroom role at Oldham Athletic and spent time coaching in Bradford City’s academy.
A return to senior management eventually materialised in January, when non-league outfit Farsley Celtic brought him on board.
However, he had walked into a club in turmoil and his Celts tenure proved brief.
Redfearn has now signalled his intention to return to coaching, posting on LinkedIn: “I’m a former professional player (sixth-highest world appearance-maker) experienced coach and elite developer of talent and now seeking my next challenge in either first-team or academy football.
“I’m now open to roles where I can drive both immediate success and long-term player progression - whether that’s within a first team setup or shaping the next generation in an academy.”
It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Redfearn, although it is hard to imagine him being out of work for long.
He may prove particularly appealing to a club keen on promoting from within, having cultivated a reputation as an astute developer of young talent.
Redfearn served as the head of academy at Leeds during a period in which the likes of Sam Byram, Lewis Cook, Alex Mowatt and Charlie Taylor came through the ranks. All four later featured under him when he landed the first-team manager job.
