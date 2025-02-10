Barnsley legend and ex-Leeds United boss leaves crisis-stricken Farsley Celtic after less than a month at helm
The 59-year-old Barnsley legend took charge of the National League North club last month, being tasked with keeping the Leeds-based side afloat in the sixth tier.
He replaced Pav Singh as head coach, who made a quickfire return to the club as Redfearn’s assistant.
However, The Yorkshire Post understands Redfearn resigned from his post last week. In his absence, the Celts fell to a heavy 6-1 defeat to Needham Market at the weekend.
His departure has not yet been announced by any of Farsley’s official social media channels.
His exit is the latest in a long line of bitter blows for the Celts, who have been unable to play any games at their home ground this season.
The grass surface at The Citadel was removed at the end of the 2023/24 season, but there have been delays in the laying of a new artificial pitch.
Farsley are currently playing their home fixtures at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, the home of Derbyshire outfit Buxton.
In October, members of Farsley’s playing squad united to accuse chairman Paul Barthorpe of “breaking trust” over alleged late wage payments.
In response to the allegations, Barthorpe admitted there had been issues with late payments but said it was due to a bereavement and disputed how the situation had been characterised by the players.
A month later, a group of Farsley supporters announced plans to boycott ‘home’ games played at Buxton.
The managerless Celts currently sit 22nd in the National League North table.