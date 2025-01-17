Farsley Celtic have pulled off a major shock with the appointment of former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn as their new manager.

The club recently announced the departure of Pav Singh, the second Celts boss to depart this term following Clayton Donaldson’s exit in September.

Redfearn has become the club’s third manager of the campaign, with Singh returning to the dugout as his assistant.

Neil Redfearn managed Leeds United during the 2014/15 season. | Ian Walton/Getty Images

The 59-year-old is among the most recognisable figures in Yorkshire football due to his history with a raft of the county’s clubs.

An all-action midfielder in his playing days, he represented the likes of Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.

He moved into coaching after dropping out of the EFL, taking on his first permanent assignment as player-manager of the now defunct Scarborough, since reformed as Scarborough Athletic.

In Leeds, where Farsley are based, Redfearn is best-known as one of Leeds United’s former managers.

He took the reins at Elland Road in 2014, stepping up after blooding a number of young talents as head of academy. After departing in 2015, he had a spell in charge of Rotherham United.

Neil Redfearn had a stint at Rotherham United after being relieved of his duties at Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

A vastly experienced figure, he has since held roles with the likes of Sheffield United Women and Newcastle United, most recently having a stint as Bradford City’s lead professional development phase coach.

He has now been tasked with steering Farsley clear of danger in the sixth tier, with the Celts hovering precariously above the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire Post understands he will be in attendance for the club’s Yorkshire derby against Scarborough Athletic tonight (January 17), which will be held at the home of Derbyshire outfit Buxton.