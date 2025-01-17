Farsley Celtic pull off major shock with appointment of Barnsley legend and former Leeds United manager
It has been a turbulent campaign for the National League North outfit, who have not played at their home ground since last season due to delays in the laying of a new artificial surface.
The club recently announced the departure of Pav Singh, the second Celts boss to depart this term following Clayton Donaldson’s exit in September.
Redfearn has become the club’s third manager of the campaign, with Singh returning to the dugout as his assistant.
The 59-year-old is among the most recognisable figures in Yorkshire football due to his history with a raft of the county’s clubs.
An all-action midfielder in his playing days, he represented the likes of Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.
He moved into coaching after dropping out of the EFL, taking on his first permanent assignment as player-manager of the now defunct Scarborough, since reformed as Scarborough Athletic.
In Leeds, where Farsley are based, Redfearn is best-known as one of Leeds United’s former managers.
He took the reins at Elland Road in 2014, stepping up after blooding a number of young talents as head of academy. After departing in 2015, he had a spell in charge of Rotherham United.
A vastly experienced figure, he has since held roles with the likes of Sheffield United Women and Newcastle United, most recently having a stint as Bradford City’s lead professional development phase coach.
He has now been tasked with steering Farsley clear of danger in the sixth tier, with the Celts hovering precariously above the relegation zone.
The Yorkshire Post understands he will be in attendance for the club’s Yorkshire derby against Scarborough Athletic tonight (January 17), which will be held at the home of Derbyshire outfit Buxton.
However, he is expected to watch on from the stands rather than take charge for the first game of his reign.
