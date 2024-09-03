Farsley Celtic have announced the shock departure of former Sheffield United and Bradford City forward Clayton Donaldson from his role as head coach.

Donaldson took charge of Farsley last year, combining playing duties with a job in the dugout. He led the club to National League North safety, overseeing a dramatic great escape.

Pitch relaying issues at Farsley’s home ground have forced the club to play their opening six league games away from home, but the Celts have still managed to collect three wins.

Despite the club’s admirable start to the 2024/25 campaign, Donaldson is no longer in role as the club’s head coach. His assistant, Danny Ellis, has also vacated his post.

A statement issued by Farsley read: “The club would like to announce the departure of Clayton Donaldson as head team coach, along with his assistant head team coach Danny Ellis.

“When making decisions of this kind, a large number of contributory factors are taken into consideration, but ultimately the board works solely for the benefit of Farsley Celtic FC, its development and its future, that’s where our loyalties are and will always be.

Clayton Donaldson represented the likes of Sheffield United as a player. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

“Danny and Clayton are both registered as players with the club, and we still retain that registration.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank both Danny and Clayton for their efforts and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“Director of football Pav Singh will take over the reigns as manager, and will be assisted by club legend, club captain and record appearance maker Chris Atkinson as well as UEFA A licensed coach and vice-captain Conor Branson.”

Donaldson is a familiar face across Yorkshire, having represented a number of the county’s clubs over the course of his playing career.