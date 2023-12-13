Watch as ex-Huddersfield Town and Barnsley men score in Farsley Celtic's stunning stoppage-time comeback
Farsley, of the National League North, were trailing 1-0 as their encounter with Curzon Ashton entered stoppage time. However, two late goals and a red card ensured the game ended in chaotic fashion.
Chris Atkinson, who started his career with Huddersfield and also represented Bradford City, put Farsley back on level terms with a composed finish four minutes into stoppage time.
Two minutes later, Curzon’s George Waring was sent off and gave the hosts an opportunity to test the goalkeeper from a free-kick. Experienced forward Michael Coulson, formerly of Barnsley and York City, stepped up and found the top corner.
The win meant Farsley, led by former EFL marksman Clayton Donaldson, are now just four points adrift of the National League North play-offs.
They are set to return to action at the weekend with a trip to 16th-placed Banbury United.
Their hectic festive schedule then continues with a trip to Tadcaster Albion in the West Riding County Cup and clashes with Gloucester City and Scunthorpe United in the league.