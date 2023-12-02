The 35-year-old has been recruited by the Celts following a short spell as a free agent. He most recently represented their sixth tier counterparts Scarborough Athletic, who he had been on the books of for six years.

He began his career with the club formerly known as Scarborough and earned a move to Barnsley with his exploits in 2006. Coulson managed just 25 appearances across four years at Oakwell and spent time on loan at Northwich Victoria, Chester City and Grimsby Town.

A permanent spell with Grimsby followed before he signed for York in 2012 and became a key figure for the Minstermen in League Two. After a stint in Scotland with St Johnstone, he made a return to non-league football with Scarborough Athletic.

Michael Coulson left York City in 2016. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Farsley, led by former EFL marksman Clayton Donaldson, have been plagued by injuries in recent weeks. Coulson adds some much-needed attacking depth to a squad keen to avoid another relegation battle.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Farsley Celtic and this is definitely the right move for me. I know quite a few of the boys at Farsley really well, and I know I’m joining a team that always gives their all.

“My aim is to come in and make a difference by helping the squad push up the league table. We have good players here and the team is doing well. I finished top scorer at Scarborough last season and I’ve always scored goals and done my best to help the team.

“I had a brilliant time at Scarborough but the time had come for me to move on. I’m looking forward to joining Farsley. It’s going to be an exciting new challenge for me, but I’m driven and determined to do well and score goals for the club. I can’t wait to get started.”

Farsley’s director of football Pav Singh added: “Coulo will be a valuable addition to the club, bringing professionalism, experience and a positive impact on and off the field. His desire to stay at this level – and the competition for his signature – highlight the strength of the project the club is building.