Barnsley have been urged to resist interest in talismanic attacker Davis Keillor-Dunn.

The 2024/25 season was one to forget at Oakwell, but the exploits of Keillor-Dunn were undeniably impressive.

After making a move from Mansfield Town late in the last summer window, the 27-year-old made a seamless adaptation to life in South Yorkshire.

He struck 19 goals in 44 appearances, often shouldering the attacking burden as others around him struggled.

Davis Keillor-Dunn was a standout performer for Barnsley during the 2024/25 campaign. | Tony Johnson

There has been talk of interest from the Championship, with Wrexham, Queens Park Rangers and Oxford United having been linked with summer swoops.

Pundit’s message for Barnsley

However, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has insisted there is “no way” Barnsley should sanction a move if they are ambitious.

He told Football League World: "I can completely understand why several Championship clubs want Davis Keillor-Dunn. He's had a great few seasons, and this past season he's had with Barnsley, whilst they've been struggling, makes it even more impressive in reality.

“But if you're Barnsley, if you're ambitious, then there's no way you let him go.

"They've only just brought him in, and in a season he's shown what an attribute he could be, so unless they get an offer that they simply cannot refuse, I would be building the team around him if I were Barnsley."

Barnsley’s recruitment record

Barnsley have come under fire for their recruitment in recent years and with each year that passes with the club in League One, scrutiny only intensifies.

The capture of Keillor-Dunn, however, was undoubtedly a shrewd bit of business.

Regarding the forward’s arrival at Oakwell, Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "The difficult thing at some teams sometimes is the gamble. Do you hold out?

"For example, the biggest hold-out last year was for Davis as we knew what that situation was. I look at the guys who might have moved on earlier and am quite relieved we waited