Adam Hammill has insisted he would love to go back to Barnsley as he embarks on a new career in coaching.

The 37-year-old is a modern-day hero at Oakwell, having provided Reds fans with some special memories.

He amassed 199 appearances for the club across three spells and also counts Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough among his former employers.

Recent years have seen Hammill drop into the non-league pyramid but he is now winding down his playing career to focus on coaching.

Adam Hammill racked up 199 appearances in Barnsley colours. | Matthew Ashton/Getty Images

Adam Hammill’s hopes of for a Barnsley return

He told the Barnsley Chronicle: “My focus this year will be fully on coaching. You never say never about playing a few games, but those days are behind me.

“I finish my UEFA B Licence this month and I am looking to set up a coaching business. There are a few contacts who want to be made aware when I get the licence of what my next steps are

“But going back to Oakwell is something I would love to do. All my memories are in Barnsley.

“They are the fondest times of my footballing career, even though I played in the Premier League and played for England under-21s.

“The best times of my career and life were in Barnsley which is my adopted home. I lived there for years with my family.

Adam Hammill's former Barnsley teammate Conor Hourihane is now in charge at Oakwell. | Tom Dulat/Getty Images

“I love going back there. In the future, I wouldn’t put it past myself to be there. If the opportunity arises, I would love it.”

Adam Hammill on Conor Hourihane

His former Reds teammate, Conor Hourihane, was placed in charge at Oakwell earlier this year following the dismissal of Darrell Clarke.

As well as leaving the door open for a homecoming of his own, Hammill has thrown his support behind Hourihane in his quest to rejuvenate the Reds,