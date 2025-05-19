Bradford City reportedly want to re-sign Jack Shepherd from Barnsley - but a deal may prove difficult to do.

Barnsley plucked the defender from non-league outfit Pontefract Collieries in 2023, although he initially found first-team opportunities limited.

He spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town before Bradford secured his services on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Shepherd thrived in West Yorkshire, endearing himself to the Valley Parade faithful with both his ball-playing ability and defensive grit.

Jack Shepherd helped Bradford City seal promotion to League One. | George Wood/Getty Images

He played a key role in their promotion-winning campaign, helping the Bantams seal a long-awaited return to League One.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Bradford want to strike another deal for Shepherd.

Bradford City’s reported interest in Jack Shepherd

The League One-bound Bantams would reportedly have to buy Shepherd, with another loan move not on the table.

However, agreeing on a fee for the defender is thought to be something that would prove difficult.

Barnsley would be dealing with a league rival and strengthening counterparts is unlikely to be something the Reds are keen to do.

Jack Shepherd is set to return to parent club Barnsley after his season on loan at Bradford City. | Tony Johnson

Barnsley’s stance on Jack Shepherd

When asked about the prospects of Shepherd being embedded back into the Oakwell ranks last month, Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz told The Yorkshire Post: "That would be my plan. He has done brilliantly.

“One of the things Conor [Hourihane, Barnsley head coach] asked me as we were having a coffee was ‘what elements of the job do you like?’ and that might be my favourite.

"Because I didn’t sign him, but saw something in pre-season and thought he is probably not going to be quite in the first team, but this kid has got a chance.

“And what he has gone and done is absolutely amazing. We are really proud of him and looking forward to having him back.”