Bradford City 'want' Jack Shepherd deal - but Barnsley FC's previously outlined stance suggests difficulty
Barnsley plucked the defender from non-league outfit Pontefract Collieries in 2023, although he initially found first-team opportunities limited.
He spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town before Bradford secured his services on a season-long loan deal last summer.
Shepherd thrived in West Yorkshire, endearing himself to the Valley Parade faithful with both his ball-playing ability and defensive grit.
He played a key role in their promotion-winning campaign, helping the Bantams seal a long-awaited return to League One.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Bradford want to strike another deal for Shepherd.
Bradford City’s reported interest in Jack Shepherd
The League One-bound Bantams would reportedly have to buy Shepherd, with another loan move not on the table.
However, agreeing on a fee for the defender is thought to be something that would prove difficult.
Barnsley would be dealing with a league rival and strengthening counterparts is unlikely to be something the Reds are keen to do.
Barnsley’s stance on Jack Shepherd
When asked about the prospects of Shepherd being embedded back into the Oakwell ranks last month, Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz told The Yorkshire Post: "That would be my plan. He has done brilliantly.
“One of the things Conor [Hourihane, Barnsley head coach] asked me as we were having a coffee was ‘what elements of the job do you like?’ and that might be my favourite.
"Because I didn’t sign him, but saw something in pre-season and thought he is probably not going to be quite in the first team, but this kid has got a chance.
“And what he has gone and done is absolutely amazing. We are really proud of him and looking forward to having him back.”
Shepherd made a total of 49 appearances in Bradford colours, scoring three goals.