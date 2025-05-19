Hull City 'keen' on bringing ex-Sheffield United and Barnsley FC forward back to England
An accomplished frontman at Championship level, McBurnie was part of the Sheffield United squad promoted from the second tier in 2023.
However, the Scotland-capped frontman was unable to save the Blades from immediate relegation back to the Championship.
He did not agree fresh terms post-relegation, instead moving overseas for the first time in his career to join Las Palmas.
The 28-year-old has since amassed 34 appearances for the Spanish outfit, registering five goals and six assists.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Hull are eyeing a move to end McBurnie’s Spanish stay.
Hull City’s reported interest in Oli McBurnie
Las Palmas have suffered relegation from La Liga, reportedly freeing McBurnie up to depart after one season at the club.
It is believed he has suitors in Spain but Hull are thought to have the funds to make a return to Yorkshire enticing.
A free transfer swoop has been mooted, therefore McBurnie could potentially be a bargain addition to the Tigers frontline.
Oli McBurnie’s journey from Leeds United rejection to La Liga
The Yorkshire-born forward cut his teeth within Leeds United’s youth system before finishing his footballing education with their neighbours Bradford City.
It was the Bantams who gave McBurnie his first chance in senior football, but they lost him to Swansea City in 2015.
After three loan spells away from the Swans, including a particularly productive one at Barnsley, McBurnie became a key figure in Wales.
His exploits attracted interest from Sheffield United, who forked out a reported £17.5m for his services in 2019.
When he left Bramall Lane last year, McBurnie had scored 29 goals in 159 appearances.
Speaking last year about his move to Spain, he said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.
“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”