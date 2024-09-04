Oli McBurnie has opened up on his decision to swap Sheffield United for Las Palmas - and left the door open for a future move to Rangers.

The 28-year-old brought the curtain down on five years at Bramall Lane in the summer, turning down the offer of a new contract in South Yorkshire.

He made a surprise move to Spain, signing a three-year deal with La Liga outfit Las Palmas. In an interview on the Open Goal YouTube channel, he has admitted a part of him wanted to stay at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.

“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”

Oli McBurnie swapped Sheffield United for Las Palmas in the summer window. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

McBurnie claimed to have attracted interest from Saudi Arabia before committing to Las Palmas. He has hailed the La Liga club for making him feel wanted with their presentation to the Scotland-capped frontman.

He said: “They did a Zoom call with next day with me, with their director of football, the scout and stuff. They did a full presentation about the way I play and the way it would suit, and what they want to do, and made me feel really wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a footballer, you want to feel wanted. From there, it accelerated over a week or two. Next thing you know, I’ve got a flight out to Gran Canaria and here we are.”

McBurnie has previously spoken of his ambition to play for Scottish giants Rangers, who have previously been linked with the former Bradford City and Barnsley forward.

He has not closed the door on a future move to Ibrox but is committed to Las Palmas for the time being.

He said: “To be fair this was the only year when I’ve not heard anything from them. There’s always been talks but nothing has really come of it - whether it has been the right time for me or them.“