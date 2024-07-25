Oli McBurnie says goodbye to Sheffield United and fans who 'always stuck by me'

Oli McBurnie has said Sheffield United "will always have a special place in my heart" after moving to La Liga.

The Leeds-born striker has signed a three-year contract with Las Palmas after joining on a free transfer.

Despite running his contract down in the summer, 28-year-old McBurnie had been training with the Blades in pre-season and they had hoped to persuade him to sign a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday he confirmed he has left, but not without some warm words for his old club.

In a message posted on X, he thanked managers Chris Wilder and Paul Heckingbottom for making him "a better person and footballer", as well as the "friends for life" he had made in the Bramall Lane dressing room.

"I have experienced some of the best and also the toughest times of my life during this last five years," he added, addressing the fans, "but one thing remained throughout, you always stuck by me. Me and my family will never be able to repay you the love you showed me.

"The Blades will always have a special place in my heart."

McBurnie joined from Swansea City for what was briefly a club record £20m as his new club upgraded for the Premier League in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HIGHS AND LOWS: Oli McBurnie has left Sheffield United for Las Palmas

The Scotland international, who began his professional career with Bradford City and had spells at Barnsley, played 159 times for Sheffield United, scoring 29 goals.