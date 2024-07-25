Oli McBurnie says goodbye to Sheffield United and fans who 'always stuck by me'
The Leeds-born striker has signed a three-year contract with Las Palmas after joining on a free transfer.
Despite running his contract down in the summer, 28-year-old McBurnie had been training with the Blades in pre-season and they had hoped to persuade him to sign a new deal.
On Thursday he confirmed he has left, but not without some warm words for his old club.
In a message posted on X, he thanked managers Chris Wilder and Paul Heckingbottom for making him "a better person and footballer", as well as the "friends for life" he had made in the Bramall Lane dressing room.
"I have experienced some of the best and also the toughest times of my life during this last five years," he added, addressing the fans, "but one thing remained throughout, you always stuck by me. Me and my family will never be able to repay you the love you showed me.
"The Blades will always have a special place in my heart."
McBurnie joined from Swansea City for what was briefly a club record £20m as his new club upgraded for the Premier League in 2019.
The Scotland international, who began his professional career with Bradford City and had spells at Barnsley, played 159 times for Sheffield United, scoring 29 goals.
Late last season he captained the side in the Premier League. Following relegation, the Blades will play in next season’s Championship.
