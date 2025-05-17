Hull City 'reject' Derby County offer to sign former Leeds United defender
Having narrowly avoided relegation to League One, the Rams are preparing to usher in a new era and push on in the Championship.
John Eustace is preparing for his first pre-season at the helm and appears to have his eyes on one of his former players.
Drameh worked under Eustace at Birmingham City, who signed the defender on loan from Leeds in 2023.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Derby have had a loan offer for the 23-year-old knocked back.
Interest in Hull City’s Cody Drameh
It has been reported that a clutch of clubs are targeting Drameh, who committed to a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium last summer.
Stade de Reims and Toulouse are said to have interest in taking him to France, while more than one Championship club are believed to be on his trail.
Cody Drameh’s journey from Fulham to Hull via Leeds
A product of Fulham’s academy, Drameh signed for Leeds as a teenager in the summer of 2020. He starred for the club’s under-23s but only managed to make 10 appearances at first-team level.
Loan spells at Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham were sanctioned, but did not persuade Leeds to hand the right-back more opportunities.
When he put pen to paper at Hull last year, he spoke candidly about the “unstable” nature of his career to date.
He said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.
“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice."