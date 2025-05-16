Derby County have released former Leeds United marksman Kemar Roofe following the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 32-year-old made a return to the Championship in February, plying his trade in England for the first time since his Elland Road exit in 2019.

He had impressed in front of goal for Anderlecht and Rangers after leaving Leeds, although injury had hindered his progress and he had been unattached for eight months when Derby handed him a deal.

The Jamaica-capped forward penned a deal running until the end of the season, but managed just three outings as he was once again hampered by injury.

Kemar Roofe spent three years at Leeds United. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Derby have now confirmed Roofe will not be putting pen to paper on an extended contract with the reveal of their retained list.

He is one of eight senior players leaving Pride Park upon the expiry of their deals, with the likes of Sonny Bradley, Erik Pieters and Conor Washington also moving on.

In a statement, Derby said: “All departing players will leave with the club’s very best wishes for the future, alongside its thanks for their efforts.”

Kemar Roofe’s time at Leeds United

Roofe arrived in West Yorkshire in the summer of 2016, moving from Oxford United after lighting up the Kassam Stadium.

He struggled for goals in his maiden campaign, but still featured regularly in Garry Monk’s season at the helm.

The goals eventually started to flow and he was a focal point in the Whites attack between 2017 and 2019.

He left for Anderlecht in 2019 having scored 33 goals in 122 appearances for Leeds.

Kemar Roofe made over 100 appearances for Leeds United. | Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Kemar Roofe’s history with Derby County

One of Roofe’s most iconic goals in Leeds colours came against Derby, in the first leg of the Championship play-offs semi-final between the Rams and the Whites in 2019.

After becoming a Derby player earlier this year, he told Rams TV: “As a striker, you kind of remember all your goals. You might need a reminder a little bit of a video or something, but as soon as you see it, you feel like you're in that moment again and you live every second of it in slow motion. I enjoy all my goals, but hopefully, I can score goals for Derby this time.