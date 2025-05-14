Leeds United are reportedly considering an ambitious move for Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas.

The 29-year-old has been on the books at Anfield since 2020, when he was prised from Olympiacos in his native Greece for a reported £12m.

He has since become a popular figure on Merseyside, although has been left to play second-fiddle to Andy Robertson.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League after being led to the Championship title by Daniel Farke.

Junior Firpo has been Farke’s left-back of choice, although is out of contract this summer. Sam Byram and Max Wober have been used as deputies, although the former is a right-back by nature and the latter has endured injury problems.

According to Mail Online, Tsimikas is being targeted by Leeds with the expectation that Firpo will move back to his former club Real Betis.

Tsimikas has two years remaining on his contract, but the lure of regular starts at Elland Road could prove strong.

Leeds are also said to have shown interest in his Liverpool teammate, Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, but it has been claimed he is not the primary goalkeeper target.

Leeds United’s left-back problem

Issues at left-back have been a recurring theme at Elland Road - or at least they were until Firpo found his feet.

Leeds sold homegrown Charlie Taylor to Burnley in 2017 and for years, struggled to replace him.

The likes of Barry Douglas, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Leif Davis came and went, but it was two players signed as wingers who settled best in the left-back slot.

Ezgjan Alioski and Stuart Dallas both shone in the position, before Leeds forked out a reported £13m to land Firpo from Barcelona.

His adaptation to life in the top flight was hardly seamless, but he has thrived since relegation to the second tier in 2023.

Leeds United’s goalkeeper dilemma

Illan Meslier has been the first-choice stopper at Elland Road for the bulk of the last five years. However, a series of blunders led Farke to replace the Frenchman with the seasoned Karl Darlow.

The Whites appear to be eyeing a new goalkeeper in the summer window and an array of figures have been linked.

Among those believed to be on Leeds’ radar are Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale and Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic.

Kostas Tsimikas and Caoimhin Kelleher as solutions for Leeds United

The Liverpool pair are high-profile figures and boast experience of Premier League football. Both would arguably be huge coups for the Whites - but neither would be cheap.

Tsimikas was signed for a reported £12m in 2020 and he would still command a decent fee at 29.