'He wasn't a Bielsa player' - Former Leeds United defender makes blunt admission about £18m ex-teammate
Leeds recruited Augustin in January 2020, striking a loan deal containing an obligation to buy for a reported £17.7m if the Whites were promoted to the Premier League.
He managed just three cameo appearances for the Whites, flattering to deceive before being frozen out of the first-team fold.
Leeds did not end up signing Augustin permanently, prompting a legal battle with RB Leipzig over the terms of the agreement. Earlier this year, Leeds dropped their appeal against a £24.5m bill.
The signing of the French frontman is widely regarded as one of the club’s worst pieces of transfer business and his former teammate has provided an insight into why it did not work out.
Speaking on popular podcast Undr The Cosh, Douglas said: “We were doing some drills with him, crossing and finishing, one of these individual drills. After that training, I called my agent and said ‘who’s this boy Augustin?’. He said he came highly regarded.
“I said ‘I’m telling you right now, he won’t play for Marcelo, no chance’. I just saw how he moved, how he was. He wasn’t a Bielsa player.”
Augustin stepped off the bench on three occasions, tallying 48 minutes of senior action in total.
Douglas said: “He obviously wasn’t in his best condition, let’s put it that way. I knew how the training was. I’m thinking ‘you’re in for trouble here’. He was basically cast aside.”
Patrick Bamford was Bielsa’s preferred number nine during the 2019/20 campaign, with Augustin not the first to find him difficult to dislodge.
Eddie Nketiah had spent the first half of the season on loan from Arsenal, but played second-fiddle to Bamford.
Douglas said: “We had Eddie Nketiah who came on loan as well. He’s probably one of the best finishers that I’ve seen and played with.
“He just knew where to score, but didn’t have the physical outputs of Pat, and I think that’s why Pat played every game, because he led from the front, pressing like crazy.”
Douglas made 44 appearances for Leeds between 2018 and 2020 before seeing out his contract with a season-long loan spell at Blackburn Rovers. Now 35, he represents St Johnstone in his native Scotland.