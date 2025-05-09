Leeds United 'seriously considering' move for five-cap Chelsea man currently working under ex-Hull City boss
It looks set to be a busy summer at Elland Road, with the Whites heading back to the Premier League after two years away.
Shrewd transfer business will be required if Leeds are to compete in an increasingly difficult division and speculation regarding potential targets is already rife.
There has been an intense focus on the goalkeeping department and an array of stoppers have been linked with Leeds.
Newcastle United’s Nick Pope, Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher are among those to have been linked with summer moves to West Yorkshire.
According to TEAMtalk, Petrovic is a player Leeds are considering making a move to sign. The 25-year-old, a five-cap Serbia international, is believed to feature highly on the club’s list of options.
He is currently out on loan in France with Strasbourg, enjoying regular minutes under the tutelage of former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.
Karl Darlow, who worked with Rosenior at Hull, ended the 2024/25 campaign as Leeds’ preferred option between the sticks.
The Wales international seized his opportunity after a series of Illan Meslier blunders forced Whites boss Daniel Farke into a change.
Meslier’s absence from the starting XI during the run-in has raised doubts over his future and reports have suggested he will not be Leeds’ number one next season.
Petrovic has made 31 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival in London from New England Revolution in 2023. This season, he has kept 10 clean sheets for Strasbourg.