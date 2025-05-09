Leeds United are reportedly considering a move to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

It looks set to be a busy summer at Elland Road, with the Whites heading back to the Premier League after two years away.

Shrewd transfer business will be required if Leeds are to compete in an increasingly difficult division and speculation regarding potential targets is already rife.

There has been an intense focus on the goalkeeping department and an array of stoppers have been linked with Leeds.

Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic has been linked with Leeds United. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Petrovic is a player Leeds are considering making a move to sign. The 25-year-old, a five-cap Serbia international, is believed to feature highly on the club’s list of options.

He is currently out on loan in France with Strasbourg, enjoying regular minutes under the tutelage of former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.

Karl Darlow, who worked with Rosenior at Hull, ended the 2024/25 campaign as Leeds’ preferred option between the sticks.

Liam Rosenior has done a stellar job in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg. | SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

The Wales international seized his opportunity after a series of Illan Meslier blunders forced Whites boss Daniel Farke into a change.

Meslier’s absence from the starting XI during the run-in has raised doubts over his future and reports have suggested he will not be Leeds’ number one next season.