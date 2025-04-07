Leeds United have reportedly shortlisted two highly-rated goalkeepers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number one spot at Elland Road has been the subject of intense debate this season, largely due to the series of errors made by Illan Meslier.

He was replaced between the sticks for the recent trip to Luton Town, with Whites boss Daniel Farke opting to push Karl Darlow up the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, Leeds have decided they need a new goalkeeper regardless of their fate in the Championship promotion race this season.

James Trafford, who is currently first-choice for their Championship rivals Burnley, is thought to be on the club’s shortlist.

Experienced Newcastle United stopper Nick Pope is also said to feature, although both would arguably be hard to persuade to play in the second tier.

Newcastle United's Nick Pope has been linked with Leeds United. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Meslier is not out of contract at the end of the season but his turbulent campaign has raised doubts among supporters as to whether he has a future in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He first became Leeds’ preferred stopper in 2020, having initially played second-fiddle to Kiko Casilla following his move from Lorient.

Farke has become only the second manager to have dropped Meslier from his post in the last five years, following in the footsteps of Sam Allardyce.

The managerial veteran axed Meslier with Leeds embroiled in a battle for their Premier League status in 2023, opting to use Joel Robles.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier is under intense scrutiny. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “I dropped him straight away. I’d watched the previous games before I came in, and the staff were telling me that he was a great goalkeeper, but he was having a crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all know the two most important people are your goalscorer and your goalkeeper, so he went out of the team straight away.