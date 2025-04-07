Leeds United 'shortlist' Newcastle United and Burnley stars amid doubts over Illan Meslier future
The number one spot at Elland Road has been the subject of intense debate this season, largely due to the series of errors made by Illan Meslier.
He was replaced between the sticks for the recent trip to Luton Town, with Whites boss Daniel Farke opting to push Karl Darlow up the pecking order.
According to The Sun, Leeds have decided they need a new goalkeeper regardless of their fate in the Championship promotion race this season.
James Trafford, who is currently first-choice for their Championship rivals Burnley, is thought to be on the club’s shortlist.
Experienced Newcastle United stopper Nick Pope is also said to feature, although both would arguably be hard to persuade to play in the second tier.
Meslier is not out of contract at the end of the season but his turbulent campaign has raised doubts among supporters as to whether he has a future in West Yorkshire.
He first became Leeds’ preferred stopper in 2020, having initially played second-fiddle to Kiko Casilla following his move from Lorient.
Farke has become only the second manager to have dropped Meslier from his post in the last five years, following in the footsteps of Sam Allardyce.
The managerial veteran axed Meslier with Leeds embroiled in a battle for their Premier League status in 2023, opting to use Joel Robles.
Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “I dropped him straight away. I’d watched the previous games before I came in, and the staff were telling me that he was a great goalkeeper, but he was having a crisis.
“We all know the two most important people are your goalscorer and your goalkeeper, so he went out of the team straight away.
“He didn’t take it well, a bit of sulking and so on, but it had to be done because it was harming him, it was going to make him worse leaving him in, even though he was going to be disappointed being left out as he had quite a big reputation by then.”
