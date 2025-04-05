Leeds United have reportedly been alerted to the potential availability of Southampton’s Sheffield United academy graduate Aaron Ramsdale.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old finished his footballing education in Sheffield United’s youth system before departing for AFC Bournemouth.

He returned to Bramall Lane in 2020 and was a bright light in a dismal Premier League campaign that ended in relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His exploits landed him a move to Arsenal, although he was eventually dislodged as the club’s number one by David Raya.

Southampton gave Ramsdale a chance to be first-choice again in the summer, but now appear destined for the Championship.

Aaron Ramsdale looks destined for relegation with Southampton. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Leeds have been linked with the England-capped stopper and Football Insider have claimed the Whites have been alerted to a £25m relegation release clause in his contract.

Illan Meslier has been Leeds’ stopper of choice for the bulk of the last five years, but a series of blunders from the Frenchman have cost him his place in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Darlow is set to step in for the club’s trip to Luton Town, despite the Wales international’s lack of action in Leeds colours.

It appears likely the goalkeeping department at Elland Road will be under scrutiny over the summer, with fans understandably having question marks over Meslier.

Leeds United have once again been linked with Aaron Ramsdale. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ramsdale boasts impressive pedigree, although may need convincing to join a newly-promoted Premier League side.

He already has two relegations from the top flight on his CV, with a third likely to be added.