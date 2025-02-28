Sheffield United academy graduate 'firmly' on Leeds United's radar - but club could face Chelsea battle

Leeds United have been credited with interest in Southampton’s former Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Illan Meslier has been Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper since 2020, but his struggle for consistency this term has placed him under intense scrutiny.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has been a staunch defender of his favoured stopper and has retained faith in Meslier between the sticks.

However, reports have suggested the goalkeeping situation at Elland Road could be assessed in the summer.

Leeds United have been linked with Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale.Leeds United have been linked with Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale.
Leeds United have been linked with Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Ramsdale is of interest to Leeds. Speaking to Leeds United News, he said: “Ramsdale is a player of interest. They are assessing the goalkeeper situation, and he’s on the market. He is firmly on the radar.”

“The goalkeeper situation will be fascinating. Ramsdale, [James] Trafford, [Caoimhin] Kelleher, there are some outstanding ones available.

“I’m getting the sense that Meslier might very well move back to France or move elsewhere. It might suit all parties.”

Ramsdale finished his footballing education with Sheffield United after a spell in Bolton Wanderers’ youth system.

He left for AFC Bournemouth in 2017 before returning to Bramall Lane in 2020, only to fall out of the Premier League with the Blades.

Arsenal came calling for the England international in 2021 but his position as the club’s number one was eventually claimed by David Raya.

Aaron Ramsdale is currently in a relegation battle with Southampton.Aaron Ramsdale is currently in a relegation battle with Southampton.
Aaron Ramsdale is currently in a relegation battle with Southampton. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 26-year-old was recruited by Southampton in the summer of 2024 and is currently embroiled in a relegation battle with the Saints.

Leeds are on course to seal a return to the top flight after a two-year absence and it is hard to imagine a swoop for Ramsdale being viable if promotion is not secured.

There may also be a complication in the form of interest from Chelsea, who have repeatedly been linked with a move for the former Blade.

