Leeds United confident they are covered until Ethan Ampadu is ready to return

Leeds United are hopeful they have found a way to get Ethan Ampadu playing again after March's international break and manager Daniel Farke is confident they have the options to cope in the meantime.

In the immediate aftermath of Monday's 3-1 win over Sheffield United, Farke spoke about the likelihood of Ampadu having to undergo knee surgery, but now there is a belief they can avoid it to hurry the captain back.

Leeds have withstood one lengthy absence for the Welshman, who missed 12 games before Christmas with a problem in the other knee.

Whilst Ilia Gruev's return has left them well-stocked in midfield, where Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have also made big contributions, the decision not to recruit another centre-back could bite if Joe Rodon or Pascal Struijk pick up an injury in the next four games.

Farke is confident it will not be insurmountable.

"We have Josh Guilavogui who has also played this position before for his former clubs and for us once (against Harrogate Town), he's definitely an option," he said.

"Sam Byram's definitely an option, Ilia Gruev has played in this position for Bulgaria – not naturally. We have James Debayo.

"It depends a bit on the situation – if you need a bit more pace in the last row, or perhaps a strong header or a player who has a bit more quality in the build-up.

NO SURGERY: Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"For the moment we've got Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk ready. Hopefully Max Wober will be back after the international break.

"If we need to find a creative solution, we will find one."

The hope is Ampadu will be an option around the time of Leeds' first game after the internationals, at home to Swansea City on March 29.

"He's got a cartilage injury, it's a complicated situation," said Farke. "A surgery would have meant him out for the season. We have after more consultations decided to try to go the conservative route.

ALTERNATIVE: MIdfielder Josuha Guilavogui can fill in at centre-back (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"It still means he will be out for definitely a few weeks. Normally you would expect four to six weeks.

"But there is still a chance this conservative route doesn't work out and he would need surgery in the end. I would say a 50-50 chance to have him back for the run-in."

That leaves Patrick Bamford as the only other senior player sidelined ahead of Saturday's Championship visit of West Bromwich Albion, with the saga of his hamstring injury ongoing.

"He's not back in team training and I'm struggling to give you a timeframe," said Farke. "There is still a little awareness in his hamstring.

"I don't want to put additional weight on his shoulders.