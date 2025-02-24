Daniel Farke on how Leeds United found 'extra gears' at Sheffield United, plus blow to captain

Daniel Farke said his Leeds United team found "two or three" extra gears to come from behind and win for the second Monday running.

A 3-1 win at nearest challengers Sheffield United was a wonderful result for the Whites, who were very much second best in the opening 25 minutes, and continued the momentum of the dramatic 2-1 win at Sunderland seven days earlier.

But it was not all good news, with Farke revealing captain Ethan Ampadu will have to have knee surgery.

"I'm proud of the boys," said Farke, after his side equalised through Junior Firpo, then added late goals through Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe. "This is one of the toughest places you can go – Bramall Lane fired up and in unbelievable shape.

"It was the worst possible start to the game if they go in the lead and the whole stadium is buzzing. The reaction the lads showed to grow into the game was outstanding.

"I was pleased with a top reaction during the game that we were able to find not just another gear but I would say two or three gears during the game.

"It was a tight game against an excellent Sheffield United side, and a tight win. I think it was a deserved win because you could feel the momentum shift in our direction but against a tight opponent.

"Goals are always changing the momentum of the game so we had the lucky situation that we scored the goals in more or less the right moment.

INJURY BLOW: Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Of course it was a really good night for us and a priceless three points."

Ampadu suffered his second serious knee injury in training ahead of the game, and Farke felt it was significant, but confirmed it was not the same knee as last time.

"It was a late decision to miss our captain, probably with a serious injury," he said. "Of course you can compensate for (this for) one or two gamedays but if it lasts longer it could affect our chances so there is no reason not to stay switched on, not to keep going.

"It's a bit too early to assess it but it looks like a cartilage injury and he looks like he will need to have surgery in the upcoming days.

PRIDE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"It's a bit too soon to give you a timeframe, it depends how it (the surgery) works, but he will definitely not be available for the upcoming games at least.

"It's a big blow for us because we've decided to with a small group anyway and what are the chances of Ethan Ampadu having two big injuries after he has more or less not missed a minute last season?

"It was perhaps the reason we didn't start the game well. The manager not being in the dugout (Farke was serving a one-match touchline ban), it's a big blow not to have your captain and my most important players.

"Perhaps this was one of the reasons why we didn't start well and too nervous into the game.

"But you have to stay switched on because every detail can effect what you are doing.