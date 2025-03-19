Leeds United have once again been linked with a stunning swoop for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old is highly-rated across the globe and is generally considered too good to play second fiddle.

However, the Republic of Ireland international has been unable to dislodge Alisson as the number one at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His lack of action has fuelled speculation regarding his future and Leeds have previously been credited with interest in securing his services.

Leeds United have once again been linked with Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher. | George Wood/Getty Images

Illan Meslier has spent the bulk of the last five years as the first choice between the sticks at Elland Road, but there have been question marks over him this season.

Kelleher would undoubtedly be a major coup for the Whites and GiveMeSport have claimed Leeds are showing interest in the stopper, who is said to be valued at around £25m.

It appears promotion to the Premier League would be necessary for Leeds to stand a chance of landing the stopper, who is believed to have multiple admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, there is interest in the Liverpool understudy from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth.

Caoimhin Kelleher was on the losing side in the Carabao Cup final. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The report claims Kelleher wants to leave Anfield in the summer, suggesting he may have played his final game for Liverpool in their Carabaop Cup defeat.

Despite question marks over Meslier’s form at Elland Road, the Frenchman has retained the faith of Whites boss Daniel Farke.