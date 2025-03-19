Leeds United linked with £25m man also of 'interest' to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur
The 26-year-old is highly-rated across the globe and is generally considered too good to play second fiddle.
However, the Republic of Ireland international has been unable to dislodge Alisson as the number one at Anfield.
His lack of action has fuelled speculation regarding his future and Leeds have previously been credited with interest in securing his services.
Illan Meslier has spent the bulk of the last five years as the first choice between the sticks at Elland Road, but there have been question marks over him this season.
Kelleher would undoubtedly be a major coup for the Whites and GiveMeSport have claimed Leeds are showing interest in the stopper, who is said to be valued at around £25m.
It appears promotion to the Premier League would be necessary for Leeds to stand a chance of landing the stopper, who is believed to have multiple admirers.
According to The Sun, there is interest in the Liverpool understudy from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth.
The report claims Kelleher wants to leave Anfield in the summer, suggesting he may have played his final game for Liverpool in their Carabaop Cup defeat.
Despite question marks over Meslier’s form at Elland Road, the Frenchman has retained the faith of Whites boss Daniel Farke.
Wales-capped Karl Darlow has spent the season as a back-up option, only being called upon in cup competitions. Alex Cairns, meanwhile, has not made a single appearance since his return to the club in the summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.