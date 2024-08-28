Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been named in a Wales squad for the first time at the age of 33.

The England-born stopper qualifies for Wales through his grandfather Ken Leek, who represented the Dragons at senior level as a forward.

He has previously turned down chances to play for Wales and had seemingly closed the door on the opportunity. Speaking to Mail Online in 2020, he spoke of his ambition to represent the country of his birth.

He said: "It’s the one thing that as a child you want to do. There would be no bigger achievement and I just want to leave the window open for it to happen.

“I know I have ability and, if I can get a good run of games and get on some good form, then there is potential for that to happen. I would love nothing more."

Karl Darlow has acted as an understudy since joining Leeds United in 2023. | Tony Johnson

However, he will now link up with the Wales squad for friendlies against Turkey and Montenegro. Darlow is one of four Leeds players to have been named in the squad, alongside Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James.

While the aforementioned trio are regulars under Whites boss Daniel Farke, Darlow has been unable to leapfrog Illan Meslier in the goalkeeping pecking order.

There is also a place for Burnley defender Connor Roberts, who ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Elland Road.

It is the first squad named by former Premier League star Craig Bellamy, who has succeeded Rob Page as Wales boss.