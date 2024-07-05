Joe Rodon makes 'home' admission after joining Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur in permanent move
The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Elland Road, endearing himself to the Elland Road faithful with his commanding centre-back displays. Blending grit with composure, he became a key figure for Daniel Farke as the Whites marched into the Championship play-off final.
Upon his return to parent club Tottenham, he was linked with all three newly-promoted Premier League clubs. Reports suggested a move to the top flight was likely but Leeds managed to secure his return.
In a separate deal, Archie Gray moved in the opposite direction for a fee believed to be in the region of £40m. However, Rodon’s switch helped to soften the blow and the defender has issued a statement via Instagram after putting pen to paper.
He said: “So happy to be back at this great club. I’ve always felt at home here and I’m looking forward to a big season.”
He also took the opportunity to thank Tottenham, who prised Rodon from Swansea City in 2020. The Wales international has left the club after amassing 24 appearances for the London giants.
He said: “A huge thank you to everyone at Tottenham Hotspur. It was a pleasure to play for the club with such great teammates and i would like to thank the fans for the support they showed me throughout my time here. Now it’s time for a new adventure.”
Rodon’s move back to Leeds has reunited him with Wales teammates Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James, although Connor Roberts is now back at Burnley after his loan stint in West Yorkshire.
