Leeds United dealt blow as star 'likely' to make Premier League move amid Southampton and Leicester City links
The 26-year-old was a rock at the back for Leeds last term, forming solid partnerships with both Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu in the heart of defence. He made a total of 50 appearances for the club, with his final outing being in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.
Leeds are reportedly keen on bringing Rodon back to West Yorkshire, although Football Insider have suggested he will instead seal a Premier League move.
The newly-promoted Premier League trio of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have all been credited with interest in the Wales international.
It would be difficult to begrudge the defender a Premier League move, considering the colossal nature of his displays at the back. However, if he does not return to Elland Road, it would be a bitter blow for fans hopeful of seeing him in Leeds colours again.
He may not be the only player switching allegiances for the 2024/25 season, with a number of Leeds players being linked with moves away from the club. Crysencio Summerville is said to be generating interest, while there has also been speculation regarding midfielder Ilia Gruev.
If Summerville departs, it appears likely he will pocket Leeds a substantial fee. A boost for the coffers would be beneficial in terms of staying within financial fair play rules, while it could also fund additions to the squad.
