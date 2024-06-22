Joe Rodon is reportedly likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur for another Premier League club following the conclusion of his Leeds United loan spell.

The 26-year-old was a rock at the back for Leeds last term, forming solid partnerships with both Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu in the heart of defence. He made a total of 50 appearances for the club, with his final outing being in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Leeds are reportedly keen on bringing Rodon back to West Yorkshire, although Football Insider have suggested he will instead seal a Premier League move.

The newly-promoted Premier League trio of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have all been credited with interest in the Wales international.

It would be difficult to begrudge the defender a Premier League move, considering the colossal nature of his displays at the back. However, if he does not return to Elland Road, it would be a bitter blow for fans hopeful of seeing him in Leeds colours again.

He may not be the only player switching allegiances for the 2024/25 season, with a number of Leeds players being linked with moves away from the club. Crysencio Summerville is said to be generating interest, while there has also been speculation regarding midfielder Ilia Gruev.