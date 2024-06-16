Southampton and Leicester City 'interested' in signing Leeds United loan star from Tottenham Hotspur

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Jun 2024, 14:05 BST
Leeds United reportedly face competition from Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town in the race to sign Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Elland Road, establishing himself as a rock at the back as the Whites marched into the Championship play-off final.

He was ever-present under Daniel Farke and his appearance at Wembley was his 50th for the club in all competitions. He has since returned to parent club Tottenham, although Leeds are thought to be keen on striking another deal.

According to football.london, Leeds are interested in bringing Rodon back to West Yorkshire. However, the report claims each of the Premier League newcomers are also keen on the Wales international.

Joe Rodon enjoyed a successful loan spell at Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesJoe Rodon enjoyed a successful loan spell at Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Leicester won the Championship title last season and Rodon is reportedly rated by the Foxes recruitment team. Kieran McKenna, who led Ipswich to a second-placed finish, is said to have rekindled his interest in the 26-year-old.

If Rodon went to Southampton, it would prove particularly painful for Leeds fans given the Saints defeated the Whites at Wembley. According to the report, Southampton have signalled their interest in the Swansea City academy product.

Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, Tottenham moved to extend Rodon’s contract by a further year. It was a move that ensured any club keen to sign him permanently will have to fork out a fee.

