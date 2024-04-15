Leeds United defender 'expected' to make move and Sheffield United eye Tottenham Hotspur star - transfer latest
With the 2023/24 season coming to an end, plenty of eyes will be on the summer window. Clubs will also be putting plans in place, regardless of whether or not they know which league they will be playing in when August comes around.
Here is the latest transfer rumour round-up on Monday, April 15, 2024.
Leeds United man ‘expected’ to make summer move
Joe Rodon is reportedly expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis in the summer. The defender is currently on loan at Leeds and has been a standout performer for the Whites.
He has hinted he would like to stay at Elland Road, although it would not be a surprise to see him attract plenty of admirers. Football Insider claim a summer exit is on the cards and that Leeds would love to make his move permanent.
Sheffield United eye defender
Another Tottenham defender, Ashley Phillips, has reportedly been looked at by Sheffield United. Aged just 18, Phillips has impressed on loan in the Championship at Plymouth Argyle. He is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy and was recruited by Tottenham last year.
Former Sheffield United loanee among Newcastle United’s targets
Morgan Gibbs-White, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Sheffield United in the 2021/22 season, is said to be among Newcastle United’s main transfer targets for the summer. The playmaker is among Nottingham Forest’s key figures, although they are in danger of falling out of the Premier League.
