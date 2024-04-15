Former Sheffield United star among Newcastle United's 'main transfer targets'
The attacking midfielder was a hit at Sheffield United during the 2021/22 season, which he spent on loan at the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Although the Bramall Lane faithful would have loved to have seen him stay, a permanent move did not materialise.
He instead left Wolves to join Nottingham Forest, this time on a permanent deal for a fee reported to be worth £42.5m. The 24-year-old has flourished at the City Ground, being a particularly dangerous attacking outlet this season.
According to the Daily Mirror, he is among Newcastle’s main targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. Newcastle could reportedly have to offload Bruno Guimaraes to fund recruitment elsewhere, with Gibbs-White said to be among those Magpies boss Eddie Howe could turn to.
Despite Forest’s struggles this season, Gibbs-White has managed to register five goals and seven assists over the course of 32 league appearances. If Forest fail to beat the drop in the Premier League, it is hard to imagine them clinging on to the talented playmaker.
He has also been linked with Arsenal, as well as fellow Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. However, reports have suggested clubs may have to stump up over £50m to secure his services.
