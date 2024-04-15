Sheffield United 'look' into move for highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur defender
The 18-year-old, an England youth international, is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy and was snapped up by Tottenham last year. He was sent out on loan to Plymouth in January, having tasted very little senior action in London.
Thrown into the deep end of a Championship relegation battle, Phillips has impressed and shown plenty of maturity in his displays for the Pilgrims. He has missed just one league game since joining, racking up 16 outings.
According to transfer reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United have already looked at a move for Phillips at the end of the season. With Sheffield United seemingly on course for a return to the Championship, a swoop for a defender thriving in the second tier would make sense.
Phillips is just 18 but Blades boss Chris Wilder has shown he is willing to put faith in youth since sealing a return to Bramall Lane in December. In recent months, he has blooded midfielder Oliver Arblaster after recalling him from a loan spell at Port Vale.
With Phillips making a name for himself, it appears unlikely Tottenham would be willing to let him make a permanent move to South Yorkshire. However, a loan switch could prove beneficial for all parties.
