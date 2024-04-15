The 18-year-old, an England youth international, is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy and was snapped up by Tottenham last year. He was sent out on loan to Plymouth in January, having tasted very little senior action in London.

Thrown into the deep end of a Championship relegation battle, Phillips has impressed and shown plenty of maturity in his displays for the Pilgrims. He has missed just one league game since joining, racking up 16 outings.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Phillips has impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to transfer reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United have already looked at a move for Phillips at the end of the season. With Sheffield United seemingly on course for a return to the Championship, a swoop for a defender thriving in the second tier would make sense.