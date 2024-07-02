Leeds United transfers: 'Heartbroken' Leeds sell Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m as Joe Rodon joins for £10m
Gray, 18, has agreed a long-term six-year deal with the London giants, with former United loanee Rodon joining in a separate transaction reportedly worth £10m.The big-money sale of Gray will significantly ease profit and sustainability rules (PSR) concerns at Leeds, which permit clubs to make losses up to a certain amount over a three-year accounting period.Disagreements over the transfer payment structure were the reason behind Gray's proposed move to Brentford hitting the buffers over the weekend with Leeds rejecting the Bees' separate £40m bid after a deal had been struck in principle.Spurs and Chelsea maintained their interest in the England youth star and the former making the decisive move.While the deal will ease United's issues with PSR, the departure of Gray - named as the EFL Young Player of the Season in 2023-24 - will serve as a major disappointment to United followers given the player's class, family history with the club and huge popularity with fans.
A Leeds statement read: “Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars.
"Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.
"Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism. He leaves with the very best wishes for his future career and in the knowledge that Leeds will always be his home."
Meanwhile, Rodon - who enjoyed an outstanding year on loan at Elland Road last term - has agreed a four-year-deal, running until the summer of 2028.After progressing through the academy at Swansea City and into the first team, Rodon made his debut for his hometown club in 2018, before going on to make over 50 appearances for the South Wales outfit.As well as cementing his place with the Swans, Rodon was then called up to play for his country, making his debut in 2019.The Welsh international, who made 50 appearances in all competitions last term, has become the club's first incoming signing of the summer window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.