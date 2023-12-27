Leeds United boss Daniel Farke explains why he has full faith in back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has expressed his confidence in deputy Karl Darlow after losing first-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier to suspension.

Meslier was sent off for pushing Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic in the face in a pivotal moment at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

Leeds went on to lose 2-1 and Meslier is facing a three-game ban for violent conduct, which would rule him out of the Championship fixtures against West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City, as well as the FA Cup clash with Peterborough United.

Darlow was unable to keep out quality finishes from Alan Browne and Liam Millar in his first league outing for the Whites but the experienced former Newcastle United stopper has been backed to minimise the disruption caused by Meslier's absence.

"I'd have to watch the goals back but I'm not sure he can do anything," said Farke.

"Apart from the goals, there wasn't much for him to do. He came in and did everything that I expected.

"Just because of Karl we don't have to change our whole approach. The defensive players have to know his strong foot is his right foot and not his left foot.

"He's perhaps used to being a bit more pragmatic with his feet so the offensive players have to be ready for a few more longer balls.

Karl Darlow has had to be patient since joining Leeds. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

"Karl knows about our process and I'm sure he will be there with good performances whenever I need him. He deserves it because he's a brilliant lad and always spot on in training with a top mentality and really good performances.

"If we adapt slightly to the differences, it shouldn't be a problem at all."

Up until his red card, Meslier had played every minute of Leeds' Championship campaign and kept eight clean sheets.

Indeed, only leaders Leicester City conceded fewer goals in the first half of the season.

Alan Browne wheels away after nodding past Karl Darlow. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Darlow has had to be patient since joining in the summer but now has the opportunity to prove his worth to Farke.

"We signed Karl because he's a quality goalkeeper and we have no fear to put him into the goal," added Farke.

"When you have a quality goalkeeper, he's highly motivated to play but we spoke quite openly about the situation.

"Illan is a goalkeeper with unbelievable potential and has proved this in nearly each and every game this season with outstanding saves and many, many clean sheets. He's rescued us many points when I think about the save at Leicester and some other saves.

"I'm pretty pleased with Illan's season so far. Karl is pretty supportive but right now we need Karl and all back him. We are full of confidence that he will repay the trust."

Farke must make at least one change for Friday’s trip to West Brom after showing a reluctance to alter his preferred line-up in recent months.

The German has no regrets about sticking with the team that hammered Ipswich Town 4-0 on a short turnaround despite seeing Leeds come unstuck at Preston.