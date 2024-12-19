Leeds United have been linked with an audacious swoop for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - but could face a significant obstacle if they make a move.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illan Meslier has been Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper for the bulk of the last five years, having leapfrogged Kiko Casilla in the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa.

He was dropped by Sam Allardyce as Leeds fought for their Premier League status, but returned to the number one spot after relegation and the appointment of Danie Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some high-profile errors have placed the French stopper under scrutiny this season, although Farke has remained loyal to the 24-year-old.

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with Leeds United. | John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds view Kelleher as the perfect replacement for Meslier if he seeks pastures new.

The Republic of Ireland international is a highly-rated goalkeeper, although has been unable to dislodge Allison at Anfield.

However, the report claims there is major doubt over whether the 26-year-old would be open to a move to Elland Road - even if Leeds reached the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed Champions League clubs would be interested in doing a deal if he was to be made available, which could be a spanner in the works for the Whites.

Leeds signed Karl Darlow from Newcastle United in the summer of 2023 and many expected him to replace Meslier between the sticks.

There were doubts over Meslier’s future and Darlow made the move following an impressive loan spell at Hull City.