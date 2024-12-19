Leeds United face major transfer stumbling block amid 'interest' in Liverpool star

Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:41 BST
Leeds United have been linked with an audacious swoop for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - but could face a significant obstacle if they make a move.

Illan Meslier has been Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper for the bulk of the last five years, having leapfrogged Kiko Casilla in the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa.

He was dropped by Sam Allardyce as Leeds fought for their Premier League status, but returned to the number one spot after relegation and the appointment of Danie Farke.

Some high-profile errors have placed the French stopper under scrutiny this season, although Farke has remained loyal to the 24-year-old.

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with Leeds United.placeholder image
Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with Leeds United. | John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds view Kelleher as the perfect replacement for Meslier if he seeks pastures new.

The Republic of Ireland international is a highly-rated goalkeeper, although has been unable to dislodge Allison at Anfield.

However, the report claims there is major doubt over whether the 26-year-old would be open to a move to Elland Road - even if Leeds reached the Premier League.

It is believed Champions League clubs would be interested in doing a deal if he was to be made available, which could be a spanner in the works for the Whites.

Leeds signed Karl Darlow from Newcastle United in the summer of 2023 and many expected him to replace Meslier between the sticks.

There were doubts over Meslier’s future and Darlow made the move following an impressive loan spell at Hull City.

However, the Wales international has not been unable to jump ahead of Meslier in the pecking order.

