The significance of Leeds United’s trip to Luton Town cannot be underestimated.

Last year, the Whites stumbled their way to the end of the regular season and ended up having to suffer the heartbreak of play-off final defeat.

Back-to-back draws against Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City have done little to settle the nerves among the Elland Road faithful and Sheffield United are back at the top of the league.

Leeds sit second, although Scott Parker’s Burnley are hot on their heels in third. Luton are embroiled in a relegation battle and will head into the game as underdogs, yet the Whites cannot afford to be complacent.

Ahead of a huge fixture at Kenilworth Road, The Yorkshire Post has predicted how Daniel Farke’s side will line up.

Goalkeeper: Karl Darlow

Not a tough one to predict considering Farke has confirmed the 34-year-old will start between his sticks. The Wales-capped stopper is set to get his chance following a series of Illan Meslier blunders.

Karl Darlow is set to start for Leeds United against Luton Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

Right-back: Jayden Bogle

Farke believes the 25-year-old is the best right-back in the division and many would agree based on his showings this season. The former Sheffield United man has missed just two league games all season.

Centre-back: Joe Rodon

Another player who has been ever-present this term. Since completing a permanent move into Leeds in the summer, the Wales international has been a mainstay of the Leeds backline.

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk

There is a theme in the defence selection so far and it is continuity. It appears unlikely there will be any changes to the heart of the backline.

Left-back: Junior Firpo

As his contract ticks towards its expiry date, Firpo is looking to get Leeds out of the second tier with his assist-providing left peg.

He was benched against Swansea following his international commitments, but appears likely to return to the starting XI.

Central midfield: Ethan Ampadu

When fit, the club’s captain tends to start. He looked rusty on his return against Swansea but may look better for another week of training.

Ethan Ampadu is one of Daniel Farke's most trusted lieutenants. | George Wood/Getty Images

Central midfield: Ao Tanaka

A tough choice between the Japan international, Joe Rothwell and Ilia Gruev, assuming Ampadu starts. The latter pair have their qualities but Tanaka has been the stronger of the trio this term.

Right wing: Daniel James

Luton need wins and may not be able to sit deep for the full 90 minutes against Leeds. When or if are forced to go for the jugular, the jet-heeled winger could capitalise in behind.

Attacking midfield: Brenden Aaronson

There have been calls from fans for the American to be dropped, but Farke has shown faith in the energetic playmaker. After receiving praise for his display last week, Aaronson appears set to retain his spot.

Left wing: Largie Ramazani

Largie Ramazani has found opportunities limited since his move to Leeds United. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Many would argue Farke needs to freshen up his attack and Manor Solomon’s attacking output levels have dropped of late.

Ramazani has been consigned to a bit-part role for the bulk of the campaign and will be chomping at the bit.

Forward: Joel Piroe