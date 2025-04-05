Leeds United player ratings: How did Karl Darlow perform in a day off too many 5/10s from Whites?

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 5th Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
Leeds United dropped points for the fifth time in six games.

Manager Daniel Farke tried to put a positive spin on it afterwards but there was no doubt too many of his players underperformed in a physical 1-1 draw.

Karl Darlow – exuded more confidence than Illan Meslier, communicated better with his defensive, and made a good save from Thelo Aasgaard 7

Jayden Bogle – on another day could have had more than a yellow card when frustration got the better of him in the first half 5

Joe Rodon – knew what was coming and won his headers but one of many at fault for Isaiah Jones' strike 6

Pascal Struijk – seeing him limp off at full-time in a protective boot only added to the angst 6

Junior Firpo – did a decent job in both directions 6

Ethan Ampadu – a couple of big tackles but unable to get control of the midfield 6

COMPOSURE: Karl Darlow (Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images)COMPOSURE: Karl Darlow (Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images)
Ao Tanaka – outmuscled in the build-up to the goal, he did not do enough to make up for it 5

Daniel James – a quality goal and laid on a couple of chances in a game where Leeds made very little 8

Willy Gnonto – deserving of his chance, he made little impact in Brenden Aaronson's place and his weaknesses set the goal in motion. The first man subbed 5

Manor Solomon – his late miss summed up a poor game 5

GOAL: Daniel James (centre) finds the Luton net (Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images)GOAL: Daniel James (centre) finds the Luton net (Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images)
Joel Piroe – dropped deep a lot but to little effect 6

Substitutes:

Patrick Bamford (for Gnonto, 62) – one chance, but Thomas Kaminski saved 6

Brenden Aaronson (for Piroe, 78) – needed to make his point after being dropped, could not 5

Max Wober (for Struijk, 87) – return from injury N/A

Sam Byram (for Bogle, 87) – N/A

Isaac Schmidt (for Solomon, 87) – N/A

Not used: Meslier, Ramazani, Guilavogui, Gruev.

