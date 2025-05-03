Leeds United dramatically beat Burnley to the Championship title with win over Plymouth Argyle
Prior to the final round of fixtures, the Whites sat top of the table ahead of the Clarets but only on goal difference.
With just minutes of the regular season remaining, it appeared Daniel Farke’s men had let the title slip through their fingers.
Burnley were en route to a win over Millwall, while Leeds were level with Plymouth Argyle. Sam Byram’s own goal had given the Pilgrims the lead before Wilfried Gnonto levelled proceedings.
However, Manor Solomon struck in stoppage time to wrap up three points and more importantly, the title for Leeds.
Plymouth knew they were League One-bound pre-match, with a win and a 16-goal swing required for their safety.
The Pilgrims will be joined by Cardiff City and Luton Town in the third tier, with the latter having had their feat sealed with a 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.
Sheffield United and Sunderland already had play-off places confirmed heading into their 46th fixtures, but the remaining two spots were up for grabs.
They were claimed by Coventry City and Bristol City and it is the Robins who will battle the Blades in the semi-finals.
