Leeds United have been crowned champions of the Championship after pipping Burnley to the post.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the final round of fixtures, the Whites sat top of the table ahead of the Clarets but only on goal difference.

With just minutes of the regular season remaining, it appeared Daniel Farke’s men had let the title slip through their fingers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley were en route to a win over Millwall, while Leeds were level with Plymouth Argyle. Sam Byram’s own goal had given the Pilgrims the lead before Wilfried Gnonto levelled proceedings.

However, Manor Solomon struck in stoppage time to wrap up three points and more importantly, the title for Leeds.

Leeds United have won the Championship title. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Plymouth knew they were League One-bound pre-match, with a win and a 16-goal swing required for their safety.

The Pilgrims will be joined by Cardiff City and Luton Town in the third tier, with the latter having had their feat sealed with a 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United and Sunderland already had play-off places confirmed heading into their 46th fixtures, but the remaining two spots were up for grabs.