Leeds United have reportedly taken an interest in Celtic’s former Sheffield United defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old first ventured north of the border in 2021, making a season-long loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.

His switch was made permanent a year later, for a reported £6m, and he has become a crucial figure for the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Boot Room, Carter-Vickers is one of three Celtic players of interest to Leeds following their promotion to the Premier League.

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is a senior USA international. | Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A centre-back by trade, Carter-Vickers is a senior USA international and with four Scottish Premiership titles on his CV.

Before sanctioning a switch to Scotland, Tottenham had loaned the defender to Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and AFC Bournemouth among others.

Also said to be of interest to Leeds are his teammates, Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda. Both can operate out wide or up front and the former was linked with the Whites earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Germany youth international, Kuhn has scored 20 goals in 47 appearances for Celtic this term. The 25-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at Celtic Park in January 2024 after joining from Rapid Vienna.

Nicolas Kuhn has struck 20 goals for Celtic this season. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Maeda has also starred this season, registering 33 goals and 11 assists over the course of 47 appearances. The 27-year-old was recruited by Celtic in 2022 from Yokohama F. Marinos in his native Japan.