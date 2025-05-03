Leeds United 'take interest' in £6m former Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur man as trio eyed
The 27-year-old first ventured north of the border in 2021, making a season-long loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.
His switch was made permanent a year later, for a reported £6m, and he has become a crucial figure for the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership.
According to The Boot Room, Carter-Vickers is one of three Celtic players of interest to Leeds following their promotion to the Premier League.
A centre-back by trade, Carter-Vickers is a senior USA international and with four Scottish Premiership titles on his CV.
Before sanctioning a switch to Scotland, Tottenham had loaned the defender to Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and AFC Bournemouth among others.
Also said to be of interest to Leeds are his teammates, Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda. Both can operate out wide or up front and the former was linked with the Whites earlier this year.
A former Germany youth international, Kuhn has scored 20 goals in 47 appearances for Celtic this term. The 25-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at Celtic Park in January 2024 after joining from Rapid Vienna.
Maeda has also starred this season, registering 33 goals and 11 assists over the course of 47 appearances. The 27-year-old was recruited by Celtic in 2022 from Yokohama F. Marinos in his native Japan.
Leeds will need be ambitious in the summer transfer window if they are to survive in the Premier League next season.
The Whites have also been linked with Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and are believed to be eyeing a permanent deal for on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.