Leeds United 'set sights' on 18-goal sensation also eyed by Everton and Crystal Palace
Celtic secured Kuhn’s signature in the summer, paying a reported £3m to Rapid Vienna for his services.
He has quickly become integral for the Bhoys, sending his stock soaring by returning 18 goals over 37 appearances.
A former Germany youth international, the 25-year-old can operate out wide or up front.
According to The Boot Room, Leeds have set their sights on the versatile attacker and could rival other English clubs for his signature.
Everton and Crystal Palace are said to be paying close attention, while Brentford have also been credited with interest.
A move to the top tier of English football does not appear unlikely for Kuhn, therefore promotion from the Championship may be required for Leeds to stand a chance of landing him.
He would arguably be a major coup for the Whites, who would need to invest in their squad if promotion to the Premier League was clinched.
Kuhn represented various German clubs at youth level before moving into senior football with Ajax.
After impressing for the club’s second-string side, he moved to Bayern Munich in 2020. He was once again limited to reserves action and spent time on loan at FC Erzgebirge Aue, further down the German football pyramid.
Rapid Vienna secured his services in 2022, before selling him to Celtic in 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.