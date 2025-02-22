Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs keen on Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic secured Kuhn’s signature in the summer, paying a reported £3m to Rapid Vienna for his services.

He has quickly become integral for the Bhoys, sending his stock soaring by returning 18 goals over 37 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Germany youth international, the 25-year-old can operate out wide or up front.

Nicolas Kuhn has starred for Celtic in domestic and European competitions this season. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

According to The Boot Room, Leeds have set their sights on the versatile attacker and could rival other English clubs for his signature.

Everton and Crystal Palace are said to be paying close attention, while Brentford have also been credited with interest.

A move to the top tier of English football does not appear unlikely for Kuhn, therefore promotion from the Championship may be required for Leeds to stand a chance of landing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United are targeting a return to the Premier League. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

He would arguably be a major coup for the Whites, who would need to invest in their squad if promotion to the Premier League was clinched.

Kuhn represented various German clubs at youth level before moving into senior football with Ajax.

After impressing for the club’s second-string side, he moved to Bayern Munich in 2020. He was once again limited to reserves action and spent time on loan at FC Erzgebirge Aue, further down the German football pyramid.