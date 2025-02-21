Leeds United tipped to make summer transfer move for nine-goal Norwich City ace
Daniel Farke’s side are on course to seal a return to the Premier League, although there is still a lot of football left to play.
While the Whites still have work to do, reports have indicated Leeds are already planning their business for the summer window.
A forward appears likely to be a priority for the club and the likes of Sargent and Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor have been linked.
Sargent’s attributes would arguably make him a shrewd addition to the Leeds squad and former Whites midfielder Carlton Palmer believes a swoop could be on the cards.
He told Football League World: “It appears that there is fresh interest from Leeds United in Norwich striker Josh Sargent.
“Daniel Farke was very keen to bring Josh to the football club previously; last summer he tried to get him, but he wasn’t able.
“He’s scored nine goals and made five assists in 19 appearances - he’s somebody that the manager Daniel Farke is very keen on.
“If Norwich don’t get promotion - and it’s highly unlikely, they’d have to get a race on now to get into the play-offs - it would seem that Leeds can agree a fee with Norwich. I think he’ll be one of those players that Daniel Farke would like to bring to the football club.”
Sargent has been on Norwich’s books since 2021 and joined during Farke’s Carrow Road tenure. He has made a total of 120 appearances for the Canaries, registering 42 goals.
