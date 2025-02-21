Leeds United tipped to make summer transfer move for nine-goal Norwich City ace

Leeds United have been tipped to make a summer move for Norwich City forward Josh Sargent.

Daniel Farke’s side are on course to seal a return to the Premier League, although there is still a lot of football left to play.

While the Whites still have work to do, reports have indicated Leeds are already planning their business for the summer window.

A forward appears likely to be a priority for the club and the likes of Sargent and Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor have been linked.

Josh Sargent has struck nine goals for Norwich City this season. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sargent’s attributes would arguably make him a shrewd addition to the Leeds squad and former Whites midfielder Carlton Palmer believes a swoop could be on the cards.

He told Football League World: “It appears that there is fresh interest from Leeds United in Norwich striker Josh Sargent.

“Daniel Farke was very keen to bring Josh to the football club previously; last summer he tried to get him, but he wasn’t able.

“He’s scored nine goals and made five assists in 19 appearances - he’s somebody that the manager Daniel Farke is very keen on.

Daniel Farke worked with Josh Sargent at Norwich City. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“If Norwich don’t get promotion - and it’s highly unlikely, they’d have to get a race on now to get into the play-offs - it would seem that Leeds can agree a fee with Norwich. I think he’ll be one of those players that Daniel Farke would like to bring to the football club.”