Leeds United’s chief executive Angus Kinnear is of interest to Everton, according to a report.

Kinnear has been employed by Leeds since 2017, when he joined as part of Andrea Radrizzani’s overhaul of the club.

He retained his role when Radrizzani relinquished control of the club, although it has been suggested the 47-year-old could be given a fresh challenge on Merseyside.

According to The Telegraph, Kinnear is among those under consideration to become the new chief executive at Everton.

The Toffees are ushering in a new era, albeit one led by a familiar face in David Moyes. They are soon due to move stadiums, with a brand new arena having been constructed.

As the club takes shape under new American owners, the Freidkin Group, Kinnear is thought to have been identified as a potentially key appointment.

If selected and recruited, Kinenar would form part of a new executive structure at the Premier League club.

While Kinnear has come under scrutiny at times during his time at Elland Road, he has won many over with his openness and willingness to engage with supporters.