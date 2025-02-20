Former Leeds United marksman Kemar Roofe has returned to the Championship with a move to strugglers Derby County.

The 32-year-old spent a lengthy period on the free agent market after leaving Rangers at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He was linked with a clutch of clubs, including Sheffield United, but did not secure a new home for the 2024/25 campaign.

Roofe has now returned to England with Derby, penning a short-term deal running until the end of the season. The move has made him the first signing of John Eustace’s tenure as Rams boss.

Kemar Roofe spent three years at Leeds United before leaving for Anderlecht. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Speaking to Rams TV, he said: “This is a massive club. Even just coming to the training ground, the facilities speak for themselves.

“The new gaffer was also a major influence on my decision to come here. I have also worked with Keith Downing [Derby assistant] as my youth team manager, so I know him.

“'I’ve come and trained with the squad, the players, the staff, and everybody has made me feel welcome as if I've been here for months already. I'm looking forward to it. I'm always ready. I'll do my best whenever I'm called upon.”

Kemar Roofe made over 100 appearances for Leeds United. | Mark Robinson/Getty Images

A familiar face in West Yorkshire, Roofe scored 33 goals in 122 appearances for Leeds between 2016 and 2019.

One of his most memorable goals came against Derby in May 2019, when Leeds defeated the Rams 1-0 in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final battle.