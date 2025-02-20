Former Leeds United, Rangers and Oxford United star returns to the EFL after lengthy spell as free agent
The 32-year-old spent a lengthy period on the free agent market after leaving Rangers at the end of the 2023/24 season.
He was linked with a clutch of clubs, including Sheffield United, but did not secure a new home for the 2024/25 campaign.
Roofe has now returned to England with Derby, penning a short-term deal running until the end of the season. The move has made him the first signing of John Eustace’s tenure as Rams boss.
Speaking to Rams TV, he said: “This is a massive club. Even just coming to the training ground, the facilities speak for themselves.
“The new gaffer was also a major influence on my decision to come here. I have also worked with Keith Downing [Derby assistant] as my youth team manager, so I know him.
“'I’ve come and trained with the squad, the players, the staff, and everybody has made me feel welcome as if I've been here for months already. I'm looking forward to it. I'm always ready. I'll do my best whenever I'm called upon.”
A familiar face in West Yorkshire, Roofe scored 33 goals in 122 appearances for Leeds between 2016 and 2019.
One of his most memorable goals came against Derby in May 2019, when Leeds defeated the Rams 1-0 in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final battle.
Roofe said: “As a striker, you kind of remember all your goals. You might need a reminder a little bit of a video or something, but as soon as you see it, you feel like you're in that moment again and you live every second of it in slow motion. I enjoy all my goals, but hopefully, I can score goals for Derby this time.”
