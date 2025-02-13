Leeds United and Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers have announced the shock departure of John Eustace.

The 45-year-old has been widely lauded for the stellar job he has done at Ewood Park and Blackburn currently sit in the top six.

These factors made it a surprise when he requested permission to speak to Derby County about their vacancy in the dugout.

He now appears to have taken charge of the relegation-threatened Rams, with Blackburn having confirmed his exit.

John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers reign has come to an end. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

In a statement, Blackburn said: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that John Eustace has left his role as head coach to take up a position with another Championship club.

“While we are disappointed by his decision to leave at this crucial stage of the season, we fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his choice.”

Eustace was not in the dugout at The Hawthorns last night as Blackburn defeated West Bromwich Albion away from home.

The former midfielder represented Derby in his playing days, as well as the likes of Watford and Middlesbrough.

Blackburn said: “The club had hoped that John would see out the season and continue the fantastic work he has done, particularly after strengthening the squad in January and guiding us into a strong position in the league.

“However, with 14 games remaining and a real chance to push for a play-off place, the focus remains on achieving our ambitions.

Blackburn Rovers defeated West Bromwich Albion in John Eustace's absence. | David Rogers/Getty Images

“Football is always evolving, and while we part ways with John Eustace, this also presents an exciting opportunity for the new head coach to build on our current positive position.

“We remain in a good place in the league and the togetherness of the players, staff and supporters can all play a huge role in making it a successful end to the season.

“We would like to thank John Eustace, along with his assistants Matt Gardiner and Keith Downing, for their dedication and hard work over the past year. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.