Leeds United and Hull City's Championship rivals close in on target with ex-Middlesbrough man 'expected' to sign
Blackburn occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship and have progressed at an impressive rate during Eustace’s reign.
However, he was recently granted permission to speak to Derby following their dismissal of Paul Warne.
The news came as a surprise to many of the second tier’s followers, with the Rams embroiled in a battle for Championship survival.
However, it appears Eustace is set to return to the club he finished his playing career with. According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, the former Rams, Middlesbrough and Watford midfielder is expected to sign his Derby contract later today (February 12).
He will reportedly be followed to Pride Park by his fellow Blackburn coaches Keith Downing and Matt Gardiner.
Blackburn are set to visit West Bromwich Albion tonight and it is unclear whether or not Eustace will be in the dugout at The Hawthorns.
In a recent statement, Blackburn said: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that head coach John Eustace has requested permission to speak with another Championship club, following the activation of a clause in his contract.
“The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace’s request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.
“With significant investment being made during the January transfer window, with six new additions, several of whom impressed during yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolves, the board and ownership feel the club are in good position to challenge for one of the play-off places this season.
“With the squad bolstered, key players returning from injury and Rovers currently in a strong position in the Championship, the club and players remain focused on achieving the best possible outcome this season. The club will make no further comment at this time.”