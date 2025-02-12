Hull City’s relegation battle rivals Derby County are reportedly close to prising John Eustace from his role as head coach of Blackburn Rovers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship and have progressed at an impressive rate during Eustace’s reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news came as a surprise to many of the second tier’s followers, with the Rams embroiled in a battle for Championship survival.

John Eustace appears set to depart Blackburn Rovers. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

However, it appears Eustace is set to return to the club he finished his playing career with. According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, the former Rams, Middlesbrough and Watford midfielder is expected to sign his Derby contract later today (February 12).

He will reportedly be followed to Pride Park by his fellow Blackburn coaches Keith Downing and Matt Gardiner.

Blackburn are set to visit West Bromwich Albion tonight and it is unclear whether or not Eustace will be in the dugout at The Hawthorns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent statement, Blackburn said: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that head coach John Eustace has requested permission to speak with another Championship club, following the activation of a clause in his contract.

John Eustace led Birmingham City before taking charge of Blackburn Rovers. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

“The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace’s request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.

“With significant investment being made during the January transfer window, with six new additions, several of whom impressed during yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolves, the board and ownership feel the club are in good position to challenge for one of the play-off places this season.