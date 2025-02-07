Championship strugglers Derby County sack former Rotherham United manager ahead of game with boyhood club

FORMER Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has been sacked by Championship strugglers Derby County.

The 51-year-old has paid the price for a tough run of form which has seen the Rams drop into the relegation zone after a run of seven successive defeats.

Three of the defeats were to Yorkshire sides including Sheffield United, who won 1-0 at Pride Park last weekend, while the Rams also lost to Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United during that run.

Derby visit Norwich City, Warne’s boyhood club, this weekend.

Warne joined Derby from the Millers in the autumn of 2022 and led the club to promotion back to the second tier last term.

A Derby statement read: "It is with regret that Derby County have decided to relieve Paul Warne of his position.

"While Paul and his staff helped deliver on the club’s objective of a return to the Championship last season, the recent run of results necessitates a change."

Owner David Clowes said: “Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won’t.

“However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change.