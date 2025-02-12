Blackburn Rovers next manager: Middlesbrough promotion-winner and former Sheffield Wednesday boss linked
Derby County appear to be on the verge of prising Eustace from Ewood Park, despite the Rams’ precarious position in a Championship relegation battle.
He was granted permission to speak to Derby earlier in the week and reports have indicated a deal will be signed later today (February 12).
Blackburn occupy the final play-off spot and may need to move quickly in order to keep their bid for promotion on track if Eustace departs.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, a list of potential candidates has already been assembled.
Former Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is thought to be on it, although his current position as Braga boss could reportedly make a swoop difficult.
Aitor Karanka, who led Middlesbrough to promotion from the Championship in 2016, is also believed to be under consideration.
Also said to be on Blackburn’s radar is ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil, who has managed AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers since hanging up his boots.
Swiss coach Raphael Wicky completes the list of figures linked with the Blackburn job, while former Hull City and Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng has been mentioned as someone who could form part of a new-look coaching team.
Blackburn are due to face West Bromwich Albion tonight, but it remains unclear whether or not Eustace will be in the dugout at The Hawthorns.