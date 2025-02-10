FA Cup action dominated the weekend but there were five Championship games held. Sheffield United boosted their promotion hopes with a 2-1 win over Portsmouth, but Sunderland were held to a 2-2 draw by Watford.

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 2-1 defeat away at West Bromwich Albion, conceding in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Norwich City, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with managerless Derby County. The weekend was rounded off at Ashton Gate, where Bristol City fell to a 1-0 loss to Swansea City.

Leeds United remain top of the tree with a points tally of 66, with Sheffield United hot on their heels in second. Burnley and Sunderland sit third and fourth respectively, with the play-off places completed by West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers.

Middlesbrough sit just outside the top six but have a game in hand on Blackburn, while the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City are in the chasing pack.

Here is how the JeffBet supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1 . Supercomputer predicts final Championship table Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales