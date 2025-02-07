Warne left Rotherham United to take charge of the Rams in 2022 and was at the helm as the club sealed a return to the second tier. However, he has seen his side slip into a Championship relegation battle this season.

Following a dismal run of form, Derby have taken action and opted to relieve Warne of his duties. His former Millers colleague, Matt Hamshaw, will be at the helm this weekend when the Rams face Norwich City.

Derby owner David Clowes said: “Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won’t.

“However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change. Paul goes with our thanks, gratitude and best wishes. He and his family will always be welcome at Pride Park.”

