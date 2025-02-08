Danny Rohl's frustration over disallowed goal as Sheffield Wednesday suffer agonising stoppage time defeat at West Brom
Wednesday trailed the Baggies to Adam Armstrong’s 74th-minute strike but Callum Paterson levelled for the Owls in the 93rd minute.
But they were hit by a sucker punch when Jayson Molumby pounced three minutes later.
A deflated Danny Rohl admitted the late goal was tough to take and he was also left bemused by Wednesday’s disallowed goal.
Prior to Albion taking the lead, Djeidi Gassama thought he had put Wednesday in front but, after consulting his assistant, referee Tom Nield ruled the goal out for offside.
Rohl said: “In 16 months, that is one of the toughest to take.
“I think in the first half West Brom were the better team, they had more control and it was important to stay in the game.
“We tried to play football and we could not find the solution we wanted.
“We stayed a bit deeper to give them the ball and stop them playing through the centre and then we wanted to change it in the second half.
“I don’t speak about decisions in the pitch if it is quick. If the linesman raises his flag then no problem but it was 16 seconds from the goal to the decision. We take the lead there and West Brom have to come.
“The subs gave us a lift and the equaliser was deserved.
“Within two minutes we have a throw in the opponents half and we didn’t make the right decision and then it was a set piece.
“If it was going to be a draw, a good Championship game with both having moments and situations, but they took the points.”